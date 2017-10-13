Carvana (CVNA) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.17

News stories about Carvana (NASDAQ:CVNA) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Carvana earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.6584234223154 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVNA. Consumer Edge reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.14 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.35.

Shares of Carvana (NASDAQ CVNA) traded down 0.07% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.00. 8,107 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average is $16.10. Carvana has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $23.70. The firm’s market capitalization is $217.25 million.

Carvana (NASDAQ:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $209.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.84 million. The company’s revenue was up 142.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Carvana will post ($1.13) EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is an e-commerce platform for buying used cars. On the Company’s platform, consumers can research and identify a vehicle, inspect it using its proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology, obtain financing and warranty coverage, purchase the vehicle and schedule delivery or pick-up, all from their desktop or mobile devices.

