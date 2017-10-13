Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) Given a $125.00 Price Target at FBR & Co

FBR & Co set a $125.00 price objective on Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock. FBR & Co also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q4 2017 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $4.88 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

“The disruption in the Carlisle Construction Management (CCM) business created by hurricanes and restructuring initiatives totaling $45 million to $55 million will hold back Carlisle’s revenues, operating margins, and earnings in 2017 but position the company for a solid rebound in 2018. The company’s diversified industrial platform translates into above-average revenue growth with expanding operating margins. Despite the near-term challenges at Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), Carlisle Brake & Friction (CBF), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT), the company remains attractively valued for a mid-cap industrial name, at about 9.0x EV to estimated 2017 EBITDA.”,” FBR & Co’s analyst wrote.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CSL. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) traded up 0.41% during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.56. 342,932 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.96 and a 200-day moving average of $99.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.79. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $92.09 and a 12 month high of $116.40.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.03). Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post $5.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $589,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,928,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $565,611,000 after purchasing an additional 35,069 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.3% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,931,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $279,625,000 after purchasing an additional 320,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,579,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $246,131,000 after purchasing an additional 38,112 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $181,824,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 42.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,277,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $120,202,000 after purchasing an additional 383,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a manufacturing company. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a range of products that serve a range of markets, including commercial roofing, energy, agriculture, mining, construction, aerospace and defense electronics, medical technology, transportation, general industrial, protective coatings, wood, auto refinishing, foodservice, and healthcare and sanitary maintenance.

