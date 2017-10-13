Carbo Ceramics, Inc. (CRR) Expected to Earn FY2017 Earnings of ($3.61) Per Share

Carbo Ceramics, Inc. (NYSE:CRR) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial Corporation reduced their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for Carbo Ceramics in a research report issued on Monday. Capital One Financial Corporation analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($3.61) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.60). Capital One Financial Corporation also issued estimates for Carbo Ceramics’ FY2018 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carbo Ceramics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Cowen and Company set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Carbo Ceramics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Carbo Ceramics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $7.50) on shares of Carbo Ceramics in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Carbo Ceramics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

Carbo Ceramics (CRR) opened at 6.99 on Wednesday. Carbo Ceramics has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $16.70. The company’s market cap is $189.76 million. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average of $7.82.

Carbo Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.07). Carbo Ceramics had a negative net margin of 72.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $43.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 111.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRR. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carbo Ceramics by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 47,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,861 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in Carbo Ceramics by 26.3% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 15,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Carbo Ceramics by 15.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Carbo Ceramics by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Carbo Ceramics by 170.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARBO Ceramics Inc is a technology company that provides products and services to the global oil and gas and industrial markets. The Company operates through two segments: Oilfield Technologies and Services, and Environmental Products and Services. The Company’s oilfield technologies and services segment includes the manufacturing and selling of proppant products for use primarily in the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells, Fracpro software for the design of fracture treatments, and StrataGen consulting services for the optimizing of well completions.

