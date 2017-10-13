Capstone Turbine Corporation (CPST) Trading -2.1% Higher

Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST)’s share price traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.94. 312,591 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 453,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price target on Capstone Turbine Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC raised Capstone Turbine Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. raised Capstone Turbine Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Roth Capital raised Capstone Turbine Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $0.65 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstone Turbine Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.58.

Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.20 million. Capstone Turbine Corporation had a negative net margin of 30.38% and a negative return on equity of 116.84%. Capstone Turbine Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Capstone Turbine Corporation stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Capstone Turbine Corporation worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capstone Turbine Corporation

Capstone Turbine Corporation (Capstone) develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications, including cogeneration (combined heat and power), integrated combined heat and power (ICHP), and combined cooling, heat and power (CCHP), renewable energy, natural resources and critical power supply.

