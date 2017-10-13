Capital One Financial Corporation Comments on Frank’s International N.V.’s Q3 2017 Earnings (FI)

Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI) – Analysts at Capital One Financial Corporation cut their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Frank’s International N.V. in a research note issued on Monday. Capital One Financial Corporation analyst J. Gibney now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.11). Capital One Financial Corporation currently has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock.

Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $117.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.41 million. Frank's International N.V. had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 35.28%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS.

FI has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Frank’s International N.V. in a report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of Frank’s International N.V. in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co reduced their price target on shares of Frank’s International N.V. from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Frank’s International N.V. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Frank’s International N.V. in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Frank’s International N.V. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of Frank’s International N.V. (FI) opened at 7.24 on Wednesday. Frank’s International N.V. has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $13.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average is $8.10. The firm’s market cap is $1.61 billion.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Frank’s International N.V. by 726.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Frank’s International N.V. in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Frank’s International N.V. by 567.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 12,163 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Frank’s International N.V. in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Frank’s International N.V. in the first quarter worth about $178,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $3,335,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 796,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,311,321. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder G. Mosing Family L.L. Kendall sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $10,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,724,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,005,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,907,355 shares of company stock valued at $33,779,088 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Frank’s International N.V.’s payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

Frank’s International N.V. Company Profile

Frank’s International N.V. (FINV) is a provider of engineered tubular services, tubular fabrication and specialty well construction and well intervention solutions to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through four business segments: International Services, U. S. Services, Tubular Sales and Blackhawk.

