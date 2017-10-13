Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Shares Bought by Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation were worth $8,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. South State Corp raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation by 9.2% in the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 65,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial Corporation by 9.4% during the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp increased its position in Capital One Financial Corporation by 20.6% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 31,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Capital One Financial Corporation by 70.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 187,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,525,000 after acquiring an additional 77,861 shares during the period. Finally, AXA increased its position in Capital One Financial Corporation by 28.5% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 148,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,840,000 after acquiring an additional 32,893 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) traded up 1.34% on Friday, reaching $85.72. 752,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.25 and its 200 day moving average is $82.26. The firm has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.23. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $71.23 and a 12 month high of $96.92.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Capital One Financial Corporation had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post $7.50 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Corporation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.85 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 367,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $31,972,801.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS AG raised shares of Capital One Financial Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Capital One Financial Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $106.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target (down from $101.00) on shares of Capital One Financial Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.36.

Capital One Financial Corporation Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation is a diversified financial services holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, offers a range of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through branches, the Internet and other distribution channels. The Company’s segments include Credit Card, Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking and Other.

