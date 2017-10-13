Canon, Inc. (CAJ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon, Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Canon, Inc. is an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems. Canon’s extensive product line enables businesses and consumers worldwide to capture, store and distribute visual information. Canon products include full-color as well as black and white copiers; color laser printers; facsimile machines; micrographics and optical disk filing systems; word processors, typewriters and calculators; camcorders, and lenses; semiconductor, broadcast and optical equipment; and other specialized industrial products. “

Get Canon Inc. alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Canon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 5.17%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/canon-inc-caj-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-strong-buy.html.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Canon by 301.8% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Canon by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Canon by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new position in Canon in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canon in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc (Canon) is a manufacturer of office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser printers, inkjet printers, cameras and lithography equipment. Canon sells its products principally under the Canon brand name and through sales subsidiaries. Each of these subsidiaries is responsible for marketing and distribution to retail dealers in an assigned territory.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canon (CAJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.