Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,512 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,875 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CM. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CM shares. BidaskClub raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity set a $117.00 price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.80.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) opened at 89.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.68. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $72.62 and a one year high of $92.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a $1.0329 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.82%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) is a global financial institution. The Company provides a range of financial products and services to approximately 11 million individual, small business, commercial, corporate and institutional clients in Canada and around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Retail and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Capital Markets.

