Camping World Holdings (CWH) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH):

10/10/2017 – Camping World Holdings was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/2/2017 – Camping World Holdings was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/1/2017 – Camping World Holdings had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group.

9/27/2017 – Camping World Holdings had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $39.93 to $43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/21/2017 – Camping World Holdings had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

9/11/2017 – Camping World Holdings was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

9/8/2017 – Camping World Holdings was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/1/2017 – Camping World Holdings was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/31/2017 – Camping World Holdings had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

8/30/2017 – Camping World Holdings had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2017 – Camping World Holdings was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

8/22/2017 – Camping World Holdings was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/15/2017 – Camping World Holdings was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

8/14/2017 – Camping World Holdings had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/14/2017 – Camping World Holdings was upgraded by analysts at Forward View from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) traded up 0.3649% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.3339. The company had a trading volume of 59,784 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.25 billion. Camping World Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $42.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average of $39.39.

Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Camping World Holdings had a net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 319.74%. Camping World Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Camping World Holdings Inc. will post $2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Camping World Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

In related news, CFO Thomas F. Wolfe sold 48,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $1,550,705.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,068.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brent L. Moody sold 35,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $1,426,376.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,197.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 711,068 shares of company stock valued at $26,455,803 in the last three months. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Camping World Holdings, Inc is a provider of a portfolio of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) enthusiasts. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail. Within the Consumer Services and Plans segment, the Company derives revenue from the sale of the offerings, including emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships, and publications and directories.

