Calpine Corporation (CPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Calpine Corporation (NYSE:CPN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.96.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPN shares. Morgan Stanley set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Calpine Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Calpine Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $15.25 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calpine Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Calpine Corporation from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Calpine Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

Get Calpine Corporation alerts:

Calpine Corporation (NYSE:CPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Calpine Corporation had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 0.57%. Calpine Corporation’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

In other Calpine Corporation news, Director Jack A. Fusco sold 949,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $13,977,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 344,835 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack A. Fusco sold 348,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $5,127,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 344,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,079,419.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Calpine Corporation by 1.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Calpine Corporation by 0.5% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calpine Corporation by 7.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,074,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,875,000 after acquiring an additional 74,955 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calpine Corporation by 0.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Calpine Corporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Calpine Corporation (CPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/calpine-corporation-cpn-given-consensus-rating-of-hold-by-brokerages.html.

Calpine Corporation Company Profile

Calpine Corporation is a power generation company. The Company is engaged in the ownership and operation of primarily natural gas-fired and geothermal power plants in North America. The Company’s segments include West (including geothermal), Texas and East (including Canada). In the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, the Company has generating units capable of burning either natural gas or fuel oil.

Receive News & Ratings for Calpine Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calpine Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.