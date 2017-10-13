Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Stake Increased by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,951,545 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749,023 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of Callon Petroleum worth $20,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Green Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on CPE shares. Northland Securities set a $18.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup Inc. reduced their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Scotiabank set a $15.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) traded up 1.01% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.04. 676,003 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.43. Callon Petroleum Company has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $18.53.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 34.61% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $82.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Callon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum Company will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Company is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties. The Company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin.

