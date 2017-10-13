California State Teachers Retirement System Has $38.74 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384,248 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 39,653 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Autodesk worth $38,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 57,482 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 12,782 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,908 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 368,178 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,121,000 after acquiring an additional 143,675 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,551,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk Inc. alerts:

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ ADSK) traded up 0.24% on Friday, hitting $119.28. The stock had a trading volume of 197,297 shares. The company’s market cap is $26.15 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.99 and a 200-day moving average of $104.71. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.15 and a 52-week high of $119.84.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $501.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.98 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 60.14% and a negative net margin of 30.01%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post ($0.54) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $64,327.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 9,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $1,024,709.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,212 shares of company stock valued at $6,742,238. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/california-state-teachers-retirement-system-has-38-74-million-position-in-autodesk-inc-adsk.html.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $125.00 target price on Autodesk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Cowen and Company increased their target price on Autodesk from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.26.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc is a design software and services company, offering customers productive business solutions through technology products and services. The Company’s segments include Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC), Platform Solutions and Emerging Business (PSEB), Manufacturing (MFG), and Media and Entertainment (M&E).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.