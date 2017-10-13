California Public Employees Retirement System Has $7.26 Million Holdings in Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.38% of Quaker Chemical Corporation worth $7,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical Corporation by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical Corporation by 82,132.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,568,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $206,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,083 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical Corporation by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical Corporation by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 299,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,382,000 after acquiring an additional 40,158 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jan Nieman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald R. Caldwell sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.55, for a total value of $251,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,163.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $686,190 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical Corporation in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “marketperform” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical Corporation in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Quaker Chemical Corporation had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $201.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Quaker Chemical Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.13%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation is a provider of process fluids, chemical specialties, and technical expertise to a range of industries, including steel, aluminum, mining, aerospace, tube and pipe, cans and others. The Company’s segments include North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia/Pacific and South America.

