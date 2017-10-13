California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.27% of ACI Worldwide worth $7,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $280,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 6.5% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 578,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,370,000 after acquiring an additional 35,397 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 127.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 34,050 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $287,000.

Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) opened at 24.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 111.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average is $22.55. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $24.65.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $240.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post $0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John M. Shay, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $463,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,168.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip G. Heasley bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.32 per share, for a total transaction of $106,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ACI Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs and supports a line of software products and services primarily focused on facilitating electronic payments. The Company also distributes or acts as a sales agent for software developed by third parties. Its products and services are used principally by financial institutions, retailers, billers and electronic payment processors, both in domestic and international markets.

