CA Inc. (CA) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in CA Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in CA were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in CA by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in CA by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in CA by 419.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in CA by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in CA by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ayman Sayed sold 12,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $415,894.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,683,244.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Elster sold 166,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $5,375,193.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,108,744.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,056 shares of company stock valued at $9,330,507 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CA Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) opened at 33.92 on Friday. CA Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $36.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.83.

CA (NASDAQ:CA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. CA had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CA Inc. will post $2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CA in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CA in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup Inc. boosted their target price on CA from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of CA in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.88.

CA, Inc (CA) is engaged in providing software solutions enabling customers to plan, develop, manage and secure applications and enterprise environments across distributed, cloud, mobile and mainframe platforms. The Company operates through three business segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions and Services.

