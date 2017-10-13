BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Trims Holdings in DigitalGlobe, Inc (DGI)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. trimmed its position in shares of DigitalGlobe, Inc (NYSE:DGI) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in DigitalGlobe were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in DigitalGlobe during the first quarter valued at $179,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in DigitalGlobe by 3.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in DigitalGlobe by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in DigitalGlobe during the first quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DigitalGlobe by 6.6% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DigitalGlobe Inc alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered DigitalGlobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered DigitalGlobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.90.

Shares of DigitalGlobe, Inc (NYSE:DGI) remained flat at $34.40 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.59 and a 200 day moving average of $33.24. DigitalGlobe, Inc has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $35.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1011.76 and a beta of 1.03.

DigitalGlobe (NYSE:DGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. DigitalGlobe had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $225.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DigitalGlobe, Inc will post ($0.08) EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/bw-gestao-de-investimentos-ltda-trims-holdings-in-digitalglobe-inc-dgi.html.

DigitalGlobe Company Profile

DigitalGlobe, Inc is a provider of Earth imagery, data and analysis. The Company’s imagery solutions and other services support a range of uses, including mission-planning, mapping and analysis, environmental monitoring, oil and gas exploration and infrastructure management. The Company’s imagery solutions and other services are sourced from its own satellite constellation and third-party providers.

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalGlobe Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalGlobe Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.