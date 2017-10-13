BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Buys Shares of 33,427 Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (TGS)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (NYSE:TGS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,427 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGS. PointState Capital LP increased its stake in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,731,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,984,000 after purchasing an additional 703,819 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,517,204 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,201,000 after purchasing an additional 37,603 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163,851 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,331,000 after purchasing an additional 90,060 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,945,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 423,141 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 68,160 shares in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (NYSE:TGS) traded up 0.74% on Friday, reaching $21.73. 31,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average of $16.62. Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $22.18.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

About Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA is engaged in the transportation of natural gas and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids (Liquids). The Company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services and Telecommunications.

