Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc. (BWLD) PT Set at $140.00 by UBS AG

Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWLD) has been assigned a $140.00 price objective by research analysts at UBS AG in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. UBS AG’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BWLD. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Buffalo Wild Wings in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Buffalo Wild Wings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Cowen and Company reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Buffalo Wild Wings in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of Buffalo Wild Wings in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Buffalo Wild Wings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.65.

Shares of Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ BWLD) traded up 0.20% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,799 shares. Buffalo Wild Wings has a 12 month low of $95.00 and a 12 month high of $175.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.60 and its 200-day moving average is $129.12.

Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.68 million. Buffalo Wild Wings had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Buffalo Wild Wings will post $4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director International Master F. Marcato purchased 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.71 per share, for a total transaction of $998,361.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Buffalo Wild Wings by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Buffalo Wild Wings by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Buffalo Wild Wings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $618,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Buffalo Wild Wings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $837,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Buffalo Wild Wings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

About Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc is the owner, operator and franchisor of restaurants. As of December 25, 2016, the Company’s made-to-order menu items included 16 sauces and five seasonings, ranging from Sweet BBQ to Blazin. The Company’s restaurants offer 20 to 40 domestic and imported beers on tap, including craft brews, and a selection of bottled beers, wines and liquor.

