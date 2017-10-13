Brokers Set Expectations for PPL Corporation’s Q3 2017 Earnings (PPL)

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q3 2017 earnings estimates for shares of PPL Corporation in a research report issued on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Agha forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PPL Corporation’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. PPL Corporation had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PPL. BidaskClub cut PPL Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.50 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of PPL Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPL Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded PPL Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded PPL Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPL Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.35.

Shares of PPL Corporation (NYSE PPL) opened at 38.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.49. PPL Corporation has a one year low of $32.46 and a one year high of $40.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. PPL Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.11%.

In other PPL Corporation news, insider Vincent Sorgi sold 5,600 shares of PPL Corporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $218,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 35,651 shares of PPL Corporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $1,408,214.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,864. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PPL Corporation by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PPL Corporation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPL Corporation by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL Corporation during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in PPL Corporation during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPL Corporation Company Profile

PPL Corporation (PPL) is a utility holding company. Through its subsidiaries, PPL delivers electricity to customers in the United Kingdom, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia and Tennessee; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky, and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky. PPL operates through U.K.

