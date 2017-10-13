Brokers Set Expectations for F.N.B. Corporation’s Q1 2018 Earnings (FNB)

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) – Jefferies Group issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of F.N.B. Corporation in a report released on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst C. Haire expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for F.N.B. Corporation’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of F.N.B. Corporation in a report on Friday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of F.N.B. Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of F.N.B. Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. Corporation in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.39.

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) traded up 0.322% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.035. 488,025 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.063 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.77. F.N.B. Corporation has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $16.43.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. F.N.B. Corporation had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $284.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. F.N.B. Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. Corporation by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,083,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,201,000 after buying an additional 2,127,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of F.N.B. Corporation by 25,256.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,800,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,224,000 after buying an additional 36,655,273 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of F.N.B. Corporation by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 84,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of F.N.B. Corporation by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of F.N.B. Corporation by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 54,234 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other F.N.B. Corporation news, Director Frank C. Mencini bought 2,500 shares of F.N.B. Corporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $33,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,087.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $92,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,407 shares in the company, valued at $506,588.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. F.N.B. Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

F.N.B. Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance and Consumer Finance. Its Community Banking segment consists of First National Bank of Pennsylvania (FNBPA), which offers services, including commercial and individual demand, savings and time deposit accounts and commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans.

