Arch Coal, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:ARCH) – Jefferies Group reduced their FY2017 earnings estimates for shares of Arch Coal, Inc. Class A in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $8.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.54. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Arch Coal, Inc. Class A’s FY2018 earnings at $6.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.82 EPS.

Get Arch Coal Inc. Class A alerts:

Arch Coal, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:ARCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $549.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.76 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/brokers-offer-predictions-for-arch-coal-inc-class-as-fy2017-earnings-arch.html.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ARCH. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Arch Coal, Inc. Class A in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Coal, Inc. Class A in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Coal, Inc. Class A in a report on Thursday, July 27th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Arch Coal, Inc. Class A in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded Arch Coal, Inc. Class A from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Arch Coal, Inc. Class A by 303.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,024 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 15,807 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Coal, Inc. Class A by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 610,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,117,000 after acquiring an additional 165,887 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Coal, Inc. Class A by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 82,010 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 54,510 shares during the period. Ngam Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Coal, Inc. Class A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,562,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Coal, Inc. Class A by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,629,260 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $112,321,000 after acquiring an additional 94,240 shares during the period.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Arch Coal, Inc. Class A’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

About Arch Coal, Inc. Class A

Arch Coal, Inc is a coal producer. The Company is engaged in the production of thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines located throughout the United States, for sale to utility, industrial and steel producers both in the United States and around the world. The Company operates mining complexes in West Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Virginia, Illinois, Wyoming and Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Coal Inc. Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Coal Inc. Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.