Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.’s Q1 2018 Earnings (CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst C. Haire anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q2 2018 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.46 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.49%. The firm had revenue of $295.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays PLC upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) traded up 0.67% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.70. The stock had a trading volume of 128,537 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.93 and a 200 day moving average of $91.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.35. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $71.27 and a 12 month high of $99.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 124.1% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company and a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of products and services throughout Texas markets. The Company’s segments include Banking, Frost Wealth Advisors and Non-Banks. The Banking segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services, and Frost Insurance Agency.

