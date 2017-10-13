Brokerages Set Woodward Inc (WWD) PT at $74.75

Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. CL King assumed coverage on Woodward in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. assumed coverage on Woodward in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wood & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Woodward in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Shares of Woodward (NASDAQ WWD) traded up 0.60% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.48. 248,601 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.24. Woodward has a one year low of $57.09 and a one year high of $80.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.00.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $548.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.89 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 9.77%. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Woodward will post $3.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.77%.

In other news, Director John A. Halbrook sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $609,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,543,480.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total value of $402,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,118.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,138,389 over the last 90 days. 5.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc is an independent designer, manufacturer and service provider of energy control and optimization solutions. The Company designs, produces and services energy control products for various applications. The Company’s segments include Aerospace and Industrial. The Company’s Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, combustion and motion control.

