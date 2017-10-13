Brokerages Set The Joint Corp. (JYNT) PT at $5.86

Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.15.

JYNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of The Joint Corp. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.70 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Joint Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of The Joint Corp. in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 million. The Joint Corp. had a negative net margin of 48.08% and a negative return on equity of 103.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in The Joint Corp. by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 2,619,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,955,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in The Joint Corp. during the second quarter worth about $791,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in The Joint Corp. by 13.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in The Joint Corp. by 24.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in The Joint Corp. by 44.2% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

About The Joint Corp.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports and manages chiropractic clinics through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights throughout the United States. The Company is franchisor and operator of chiropractic clinics. The Company offers its patients the opportunity to visit its clinics without an appointment and receive prompt attention.

