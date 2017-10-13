Brokerages Set American Campus Communities Inc (ACC) Target Price at $53.20

Shares of American Campus Communities Inc (NYSE:ACC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.20.

ACC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut American Campus Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) traded up 0.09% during trading on Friday, reaching $45.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,338,455 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.63 and its 200 day moving average is $47.27. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.98 and a beta of 0.26. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $43.98 and a 12 month high of $52.53.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $169.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Campus Communities will post $0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 16.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 397,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,914,000 after buying an additional 56,379 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 163,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 33.3% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 118,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 29,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.0% during the first quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 407,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,377,000 after buying an additional 11,703 shares during the last quarter.

American Campus Communities, Inc is a self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s segments include Wholly-Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. It is engaged in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties.

