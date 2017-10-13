Brokerages Set $39.70 Target Price for L'Oreal SA (LRLCY)

L'Oreal SA (NASDAQ:LRLCY) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.80 (Hold) from the five analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. L'Oreal SA’s rating score has improved by 12.5% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $39.70 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given L'Oreal SA an industry rank of 76 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

LRLCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L'Oreal SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Group LLC initiated coverage on shares of L'Oreal SA in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of L'Oreal SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

L'Oreal SA (NASDAQ LRLCY) traded up 0.68% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.63. 61,530 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $124.78 billion and a PE ratio of 28.59. L'Oreal SA has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $44.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average of $41.58.

About L'Oreal SA

L’Oreal SA is a France-based holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, develops the business activities of the L’Oreal Group (Group) in the country or region in which they are located. The Company’s non-core activities include insurance, reinsurance and banking. The Company’s Cosmetics Division is organized into four divisions: Professional Products, Consumer Products, L’Oreal Luxe and Active Cosmetics.

