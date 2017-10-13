Broadcom Limited (AVGO) Receives Buy Rating from SunTrust Banks, Inc.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) in a research note released on Thursday morning. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a $281.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a top pick rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Broadcom Limited in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an outperform rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Broadcom Limited in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Broadcom Limited in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Bank of America Corporation restated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom Limited in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Broadcom Limited in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $276.93.

Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ AVGO) traded down 0.31% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $247.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,526,182 shares. The stock has a market cap of $101.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.37 and a 200-day moving average of $239.25. Broadcom Limited has a 12-month low of $160.62 and a 12-month high of $259.36.

Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Broadcom Limited had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Limited will post $15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Broadcom Limited’s payout ratio is presently 348.72%.

In related news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.28, for a total value of $442,136.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total transaction of $2,406,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,788 shares of company stock valued at $15,098,237. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new position in Broadcom Limited during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Broadcom Limited during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom Limited during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Limited by 45.4% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 538 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom Limited during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Limited is a designer, developer and global supplier of a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS)-based devices and analog III-V based products. The Company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

