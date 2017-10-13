Broadcom Limited (AVGO) Position Lifted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 473.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Broadcom Limited were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Broadcom Limited in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,195,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Limited by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares during the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Limited by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 628,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $146,415,000 after acquiring an additional 85,695 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Limited by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 3,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Limited by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 650,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $151,483,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Broadcom Limited (AVGO) traded up 0.38% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.68. The company had a trading volume of 227,758 shares. Broadcom Limited has a 12-month low of $160.62 and a 12-month high of $259.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.25. The company has a market capitalization of $101.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.07. Broadcom Limited had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. Broadcom Limited’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Limited will post $15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Broadcom Limited’s dividend payout ratio is 348.72%.

In related news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom Limited stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $7,320,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,788 shares of Broadcom Limited stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.28, for a total transaction of $442,136.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,788 shares of company stock valued at $15,098,237 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Broadcom Limited in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom Limited in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom Limited in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom Limited in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom Limited in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.93.

Broadcom Limited Company Profile

Broadcom Limited is a designer, developer and global supplier of a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS)-based devices and analog III-V based products. The Company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

