Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,054 Shares of New Home Company Inc. (The) (NWHM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in New Home Company Inc. (The) (NYSE:NWHM) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,274 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of New Home Company Inc. (The) worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWHM. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in shares of New Home Company Inc. (The) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 10,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of New Home Company Inc. (The) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of New Home Company Inc. (The) in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Home Company Inc. (The) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of New Home Company Inc. (The) in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Home Company Inc. (NWHM) opened at 11.35 on Friday. New Home Company Inc. has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $12.55. The company has a market cap of $236.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99.

New Home Company Inc. (The) (NYSE:NWHM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.37 million. New Home Company Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that New Home Company Inc. will post $0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Home Company Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In other news, insider Joseph David Davis sold 3,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $38,161.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lp Tcn/Tnhc sold 17,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $199,908.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,200 shares of company stock worth $335,690. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

About New Home Company Inc. (The)

The New Home Company Inc is a homebuilding company. The Company focuses on the design, construction and sale of consumer-driven homes in various metropolitan areas within certain markets in California and Arizona, including coastal Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento and the greater Phoenix area.

