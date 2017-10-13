Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. is engaged in providing management and technology consulting services to the U.S. government in the defense, intelligence and civil markets. Technological services offered by the Company include Cyber technologies, SE&I, Systems development and Strategic technology and innovation. Its major clients include the Department of Defense, all branches of the U.S. military, the U.S. Intelligence Community, and civil agencies such as the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Energy, the Department of Health and Human Services, the Department of the Treasury and the Environmental Protection Agency. Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. is headquartered in McLean, Virginia, the United States of America. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BAH. Jefferies Group LLC cut Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation in a research note on Monday, June 26th. BidaskClub cut Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation cut Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) opened at 38.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.00 and its 200 day moving average is $35.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.30. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $39.67.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation had a return on equity of 48.35% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post $1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation news, Director Peter J. Clare purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.30 per share, with a total value of $323,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karen M. Dahut sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $1,224,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,407 shares of company stock worth $5,434,430. Corporate insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,773,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $480,717,000 after purchasing an additional 238,715 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,513,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,044,000 after purchasing an additional 286,535 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation by 1.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,862,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,855,000 after purchasing an additional 99,904 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation by 34.9% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 6,148,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation by 4.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,497,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,566,000 after purchasing an additional 258,866 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a holding company. The Company is a provider of management and technology, consulting and engineering services to the United States and international governments, corporations and not-for-profit organizations. The Company’s client base includes government, commercial and international clients.

