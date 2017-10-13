Booker Group Plc (BOK) Earns “Buy” Rating from HSBC Holdings plc

Booker Group Plc (LON:BOK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HSBC Holdings plc in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on the stock. HSBC Holdings plc’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.06% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Booker Group Plc in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 209.13 ($2.75).

Booker Group Plc Company Profile

Booker Group plc is a food wholesaler. The Company operates through wholesaling activities segment. The Company offers a range of grocery, tobacco, alcoholic products and other products. It comprises Booker Wholesale, Makro, Booker Direct, Classic Drinks, Ritter Courivaud, Chef Direct, Premier, Family Shopper, Budgens, Londis and Booker India.

