Bojangles’, Inc. (BOJA) Stock Price Down NaN

Bojangles’, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOJA) shares traded down NaN on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.85 and last traded at $0.00. 680,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of Infinity from the average session volume of 0 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bojangles’ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Bojangles’ in a research report on Friday, July 14th. William Blair downgraded shares of Bojangles’ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bojangles’ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Bojangles’ in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $445.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.41.

Bojangles’ (NASDAQ:BOJA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Bojangles’ had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Bojangles”s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bojangles’, Inc. will post $0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James R. Kibler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $386,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,506.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bojangles’ by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,702,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,355 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bojangles’ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,723,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bojangles’ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,455,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bojangles’ by 364.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 202,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bojangles’ by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,362,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,145,000 after acquiring an additional 118,281 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bojangles’ Company Profile

Bojangles’, Inc is a restaurant operator and franchisor. The Company offers food made from its Southern recipes. The Company’s menu includes its made-from-scratch, buttermilk biscuits baked fresh every 20 minutes; its fresh, never-frozen bone-in fried chicken; its fixin’s; its Bo-Smart menu featuring items, such as salads, grilled chicken sandwiches, roasted chicken bites and fat-free green beans; its freshly baked and delicious sweets menu, and its Legendary Iced Tea.

