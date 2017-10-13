Bodycote PLC (BOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank AG

Bodycote PLC (LON:BOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank AG in a report issued on Friday. They currently have a GBX 990 ($13.02) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BOY. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 910 ($11.96) price objective on shares of Bodycote PLC in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 910 ($11.96) price objective on shares of Bodycote PLC in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bodycote PLC in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 910 ($11.96) target price for the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.18) target price (up from GBX 770 ($10.12)) on shares of Bodycote PLC in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their target price on Bodycote PLC from GBX 900 ($11.83) to GBX 965 ($12.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Bodycote PLC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 863.85 ($11.36).

In other Bodycote PLC news, insider Stephen C. Harris sold 8,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 909 ($11.95), for a total value of £78,410.34 ($103,090.11).

About Bodycote PLC

Bodycote plc is a provider of thermal processing services. The Company has six operating segments, split between Aerospace, Defense and Energy (ADE) and Automotive and General Industrial (AGI) business areas: ADE-Western Europe; ADE-North America; ADE-Emerging markets; AGI-Western Europe; AGI-North America, and AGI-Emerging markets.

