BNP Paribas Reiterates €200.00 Price Target for ASML Holding (AMSL)

ASML Holding (AMS:AMSL) has been given a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective by analysts at BNP Paribas in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMSL. UBS AG set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on ASML Holding and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on ASML Holding and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on ASML Holding and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €166.00 ($195.29) target price on ASML Holding and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on ASML Holding and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €149.73 ($176.15).

