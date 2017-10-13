BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Buy Rating for Brunswick Corporation (BC)

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday. They currently have a $68.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Brunswick Corporation from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Brunswick Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Brunswick Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Brunswick Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Brunswick Corporation in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.54.

Get Brunswick Corporation alerts:

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. Brunswick Corporation had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Brunswick Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/bmo-capital-markets-reiterates-buy-rating-for-brunswick-corporation-bc.html.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick Corporation by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick Corporation by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick Corporation by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick Corporation by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick Corporation by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreation products. The Company operates through three segments: Marine Engine, Boat and Fitness. The Company’s product includes marine engines, boats, fitness equipment and active recreation products. The Company’s engine-related products include outboard, sterndrive and inboard engines; trolling motors; propellers; engine control systems; and marine parts and accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.