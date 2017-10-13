BMO Capital Markets Reiterates $14.00 Price Target for WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX)

BMO Capital Markets set a $14.00 price target on WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

WPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded WPX Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Cowen and Company upgraded WPX Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Seaport Global Securities lowered WPX Energy from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Scotiabank reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $10.00 price objective on WPX Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.48.

Shares of WPX Energy (NYSE WPX) opened at 10.93 on Tuesday. WPX Energy has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $16.17. The company’s market capitalization is $4.35 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. WPX Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 199.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WPX Energy will post ($0.50) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Clay M. Gaspar sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $366,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 506,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,306,296.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in WPX Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,553,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,132,000 after acquiring an additional 412,663 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in WPX Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,391,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,901,000 after purchasing an additional 188,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in WPX Energy by 9.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,691,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,719 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in WPX Energy by 22.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,390,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $119,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,508 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WPX Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,297,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,797,000 after purchasing an additional 177,625 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties. It operates in the exploration and production segment of the oil and gas industry and its operations are conducted in the United States.

