BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Hold Rating for Tableau Software, Inc. (DATA)

Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday. They presently have a $70.00 target price on the software company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 9.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DATA. BidaskClub cut Tableau Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tableau Software in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tableau Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Tableau Software in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tableau Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Get Tableau Software Inc. alerts:

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $212.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.72 million. Tableau Software had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Hold Rating for Tableau Software, Inc. (DATA)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/bmo-capital-markets-reaffirms-hold-rating-for-tableau-software-inc-data.html.

In related news, EVP Keenan Michael Conder sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $463,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,878,108.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Selipsky sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $230,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,030 shares in the company, valued at $15,370,114.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,160,559 shares of company stock worth $81,744,364 over the last three months. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Tableau Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Tableau Software by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Tableau Software by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,266 shares of the software company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Tableau Software by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,287 shares of the software company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Tableau Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tableau Software Company Profile

Tableau Software, Inc (Tableau) offers software products. The Company’s products are used by people of diverse skill levels across all kinds of organizations. The Company’s products are used by people of skill levels across all kinds of organizations. Its technologies include visual query language (VizQL) and Hybrid Data Architecture.

Receive News & Ratings for Tableau Software Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tableau Software Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.