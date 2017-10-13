BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Buy Rating for Williams Partners LP (WPZ)

Williams Partners LP (NYSE:WPZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday. They presently have a $47.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Williams Partners in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded Williams Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered Williams Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Williams Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Williams Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.93.

Shares of Williams Partners (WPZ) opened at 39.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.40. Williams Partners has a 52 week low of $32.93 and a 52 week high of $42.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.77.

Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Williams Partners had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 17.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams Partners will post $0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director H Brent Austin acquired 1,000 shares of Williams Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.66 per share, with a total value of $38,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,958 shares in the company, valued at $384,976.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Partners by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 181,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,281,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Partners by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Williams Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Partners by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 19,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 22.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Partners L.P. is an energy infrastructure company. The Company has operations across the natural gas value chain from gathering, processing, and interstate transportation of natural gas and natural gas liquids to petchem production of ethylene, propylene, and other olefins. It operates through its Northeast G&P, Atlantic-Gulf, West segment.

