BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) a $200.00 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a $200.00 price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PXD. BidaskClub cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $233.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Scotiabank set a $210.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $200.16.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.16%.

In other news, VP Teresa A. Fairbrook sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $114,831.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,987.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew F. Cates bought 350 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $135.37 per share, for a total transaction of $47,379.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,445.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,200 shares of company stock worth $161,102. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,123,810 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,934,718,000 after purchasing an additional 295,861 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2,397.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,376,848 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,118,708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,921,279 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,424,493 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,568,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,274 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,005,002 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,277,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,028,974 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $483,364,000 after purchasing an additional 292,612 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company explores for, develops and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and gas within the United States, with operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

