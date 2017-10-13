BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 54,459 Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,459 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,962,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $767,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,050,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $533,848,000 after purchasing an additional 174,498 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,512,816 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $359,281,000 after purchasing an additional 136,465 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.6% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,113,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,238,000 after purchasing an additional 260,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 43.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,808,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,614 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.27.

In other Hanesbrands news, CFO Richard D. Moss sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $481,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,046.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John T. Marsh sold 10,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $250,587.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,927.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) opened at 23.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average of $22.78. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $27.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 64.80% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post $1.99 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc is a marketer of basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia/Pacific under apparel brands, such as Hanes, Champion, Maidenform, DIM, Bali, Playtex, Bonds, JMS/Just My Size, Nur Die/Nur Der, L’eggs, Lovable, Wonderbra, Flexees, Gear for Sports and Berlei.

