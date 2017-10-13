BlackRock’s (BLK) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in a research report released on Thursday morning. They currently have a $465.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for BlackRock’s Q3 2017 earnings at $5.63 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $6.09 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $22.19 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $25.15 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $28.39 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a hold rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of BlackRock from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America Corporation restated a buy rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $501.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $478.50.

Get BlackRock Inc. alerts:

Shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) traded down 1.06% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $475.49. 639,780 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $435.54 and a 200-day moving average of $414.91. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $336.84 and a 52 week high of $485.23. The company has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $5.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.43. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post $22.35 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “BlackRock’s (BLK) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Group LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/blackrocks-blk-hold-rating-reaffirmed-at-jefferies-group-llc-2.html.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.82%.

In other BlackRock news, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.87, for a total value of $108,717.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert W. Fairbairn sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.31, for a total transaction of $1,526,264.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,447 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,015. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 564 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc (BlackRock) is an investment management company. BlackRock provides a range of investment and risk management services to institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its diverse platform of active (alpha) and index (beta) investment strategies across asset classes enables the Company to tailor investment outcomes and asset allocation solutions for clients.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.