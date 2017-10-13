BlackRock Inc. Sells 67,281 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,470,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.85% of Group 1 Automotive worth $156,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCG Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,322,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after acquiring an additional 30,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) opened at 69.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.81. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $51.62 and a one year high of $83.18.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post $7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CFO John C. Rickel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $669,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Group 1 Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc is an operator in the automotive retail industry. The Company, through its dealerships, sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

