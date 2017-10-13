BlackRock Inc. Has $160.25 Million Stake in Horizon Pharma PLC (HZNP)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,500,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,014 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.30% of Horizon Pharma PLC worth $160,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Pharma PLC during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,557,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Pharma PLC by 128.2% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,545,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,837,000 after buying an additional 867,927 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Pharma PLC by 19.4% in the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,409,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,173,000 after buying an additional 717,643 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Pharma PLC in the second quarter worth $7,147,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Horizon Pharma PLC by 59.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,027,000 after buying an additional 531,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ HZNP) opened at 13.865 on Friday. Horizon Pharma PLC has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $21.98. The company’s market cap is $2.26 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average is $12.73.

Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $289.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.01 million. Horizon Pharma PLC had a positive return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 42.40%. Horizon Pharma PLC’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Horizon Pharma PLC will post $1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Pharma PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 price target on shares of Horizon Pharma PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Pharma PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $13.00 price target on shares of Horizon Pharma PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS AG set a $16.00 price target on shares of Horizon Pharma PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing, acquiring and commercializing differentiated and accessible medicines that address unmet medical needs. As of December 31, 2016, the Company marketed 11 medicines through its orphan, rheumatology and primary care business units.

