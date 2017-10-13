BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NASDAQ:TMHC) by 51.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,585,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,239,679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.17% of Taylor Morrison Home Corp worth $158,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp by 4.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp by 20.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp by 17.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NASDAQ:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $908.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.70 million. Taylor Morrison Home Corp had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Taylor Morrison Home Corp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $43.60 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider C. David Cone sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $456,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMHC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder, which designs, builds and sells single-family detached and attached homes. The Company is also a land developer, with a portfolio of lifestyle and master-planned communities. Its segments include East, which includes Atlanta, Charlotte, North Florida, Raleigh, Southwest Florida and Tampa; Central, which includes Austin, Dallas, and Houston (each of the Dallas and Houston markets include both a Taylor Morrison division and a Darling Homes division); West, which includes Bay Area, Chicago, Denver, Phoenix, Sacramento and Southern California, and Mortgage Operations, which includes Taylor Morrison Home Funding, LLC (TMHF) and Inspired Title Services, LLC (Inspired Title).

