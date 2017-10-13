BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Given Hold Rating at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their hold rating on shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a $500.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BLK. Barclays PLC boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $501.00 price target (up from $476.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $501.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a hold rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of BlackRock from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $478.50.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $5.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.43. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.82%.

In other BlackRock news, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.87, for a total value of $108,717.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert W. Fairbairn sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.31, for a total transaction of $1,526,264.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,447 shares of company stock worth $1,855,015 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 14.3% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 52.5% during the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 247 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 48.9% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 17.3% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc (BlackRock) is an investment management company. BlackRock provides a range of investment and risk management services to institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its diverse platform of active (alpha) and index (beta) investment strategies across asset classes enables the Company to tailor investment outcomes and asset allocation solutions for clients.

