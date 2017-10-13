Black Hills Corporation (BKH) Stake Lessened by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,536 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of Black Hills Corporation worth $6,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills Corporation by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,335,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,384,000 after acquiring an additional 91,668 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Black Hills Corporation by 13.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,104,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,282,000 after purchasing an additional 624,839 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Black Hills Corporation by 76.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,322,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,172 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Black Hills Corporation by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 970,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Black Hills Corporation by 14.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 818,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,387,000 after purchasing an additional 102,077 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BKH shares. Williams Capital increased their price objective on Black Hills Corporation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Black Hills Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered Black Hills Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Hills Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Black Hills Corporation from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Black Hills Corporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). Black Hills Corporation had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $348.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Black Hills Corporation Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation is a holding company. The Company is an integrated energy company, which is focused primarily on regulated utilities. The Company operates through segments, including Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, Oil and Gas, and Corporate. As of December 31, 2016, the Electric Utilities segment generated, transmitted and distributed electricity to approximately 208,500 customers in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado and Montana.

