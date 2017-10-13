Black Hills Corporation (BKH) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co

Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) had its price target increased by J P Morgan Chase & Co from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Thursday. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Hills Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Williams Capital boosted their price target on shares of Black Hills Corporation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Black Hills Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Black Hills Corporation in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Black Hills Corporation from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Shares of Black Hills Corporation (BKH) traded down 1.10% on Thursday, hitting $67.67. The stock had a trading volume of 189,473 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.34 and a 200 day moving average of $68.96. Black Hills Corporation has a 1-year low of $54.76 and a 1-year high of $72.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $348.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.85 million. Black Hills Corporation had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills Corporation will post $3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Black Hills Corporation by 8.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Hills Corporation by 7.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Hills Corporation by 68.8% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Hills Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Hills Corporation Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation is a holding company. The Company is an integrated energy company, which is focused primarily on regulated utilities. The Company operates through segments, including Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, Oil and Gas, and Corporate. As of December 31, 2016, the Electric Utilities segment generated, transmitted and distributed electricity to approximately 208,500 customers in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado and Montana.

