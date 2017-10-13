BioLineRx (BLRX) Earning Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) have trended positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BioLineRx earned a news impact score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.7451161670367 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLRX. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on BioLineRx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Roth Capital set a $3.00 price objective on BioLineRx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price objective on BioLineRx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. began coverage on BioLineRx in a research note on Friday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05).

About BioLineRx

BioLine RX Ltd is an Israel-based company engaged in the development of therapeutics, from preclinical-stage development to advanced clinical trials, for a range of medical needs. Its clinical therapeutic candidates under development consist of BL-1020 that is in Phase II/III clinical trials to improve cognitive function in schizophrenia patients; BL-1040, which is under pivotal CE-Mark registration trial for the prevention of cardiac remodeling following an acute myocardial infarction; BL-5010, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials for non-surgical removal of skin lesions; BL-1021 that has completed Phase Ia clinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic pain or pain that results from damage to nerve fibers, and BL-7040, a synthetic oligonucleotide, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

