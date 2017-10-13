BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI) Given a $5.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Roth Capital set a $5.00 target price on BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a fair value rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioDelivery Sciences International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.29.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 14.64%. BioDelivery Sciences International’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Sirgo sold 54,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $159,015.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,509,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,376,859.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark A. Sirgo sold 65,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $179,863.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,509,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 402,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,798 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 43,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,450 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 47,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 45,066 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes, either on its own or in partnerships with third parties, applications of approved therapeutics to address unmet medical needs using drug delivery technologies. The Company develops pharmaceutical products aimed principally in the areas of pain management and addiction.

