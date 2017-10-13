Biocept, Inc. (BIOC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Biocept, Inc. is a commercial stage oncology diagnostics company. It has developed technology platforms for capture and analysis of circulating tumor cells and circulating tumor DNA utilizing a standard blood sample to provide physicians. The company offers OncoCEE-BR (TM) test for breast cancer. Biocept, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Get Biocept Inc. alerts:

BIOC has been the topic of several other reports. Westpark Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biocept in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Biocept from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) remained flat at $1.26 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 252,849 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45. The stock’s market capitalization is $38.12 million. Biocept has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $3.39.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 550.35% and a negative net margin of 359.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Biocept will post ($0.79) earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/biocept-inc-bioc-upgraded-to-hold-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biocept stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,746 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.87% of Biocept worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc is an early commercial-stage molecular oncology diagnostics company. The Company develops and commercializes circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor deoxyribonucleic acid (ctDNA), assays utilizing a standard blood sample, or liquid biopsy. The Company’s Target-Selector offering is based on an internally developed, microfluidics-based CTC capture and analysis platform, with enabling features that change how CTC testing can be used by clinicians by providing biomarker detection and monitoring requiring only a standard blood sample.

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.